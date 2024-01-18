Who's Playing

Utah Tech Trailblazers @ Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Current Records: Utah Tech 7-9, Southern Utah 5-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Utah Tech has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Utah Tech Trailblazers and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds will face off in a WAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at America First Event Center. Southern Utah is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Utah Tech in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 30.4% better than the opposition, a fact Utah Tech proved on Thursday. They came out on top against the Lumberjacks by a score of 75-70.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Lumberjacks by a score of 84-82. The matchup was a 43-43 toss-up at halftime, but Southern Utah was outscored by SF Austin in the second.

Even though they lost, Southern Utah were working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

The Trailblazers' win bumped their record up to 7-9. As for the Thunderbirds, their loss dropped their record down to 5-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's match: Utah Tech have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.9% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Southern Utah, though, as they've only made 29.6% of their threes per game this season. Given Utah Tech's sizeable advantage in that area, Southern Utah will need to find a way to close that gap.

Utah Tech and Southern Utah were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, but Utah Tech came up empty-handed after a 76-75 loss. Can Utah Tech avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Southern Utah is a 4-point favorite against Utah Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunderbirds as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Southern Utah has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Utah Tech.