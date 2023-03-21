The No. 4 seed Southern Utah Thunderbirds will try to book their spot in the 2023 CBI Tournament title game when they face the No. 8 seed Eastern Kentucky Colonels in the semifinals on Tuesday night. Southern Utah blew a late lead against No. 12 seed Rice on Monday before coming up with a late game winner. EKU advanced with an 89-88 win over top-seeded Indiana State in overtime on Monday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Thunderbirds are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Southern Utah vs. Eastern Kentucky odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 155. Before entering any Eastern Kentucky vs. Southern Utah picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters this week 83-54 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,500 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Southern Utah vs. EKU. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for EKU vs. Southern Utah:

Southern Utah vs. Eastern Kentucky spread: Southern Utah -3.5

Southern Utah vs. Eastern Kentucky over/under: 155 points

Southern Utah vs. Eastern Kentucky money line: Southern Utah -180, Eastern Kentucky +155

Southern Utah vs. Eastern Kentucky picks: See picks here

Why Southern Utah can cover

Southern Utah cruised to a 72-50 win over No. 13 seed North Alabama on Saturday, and it advanced to the semifinals with its 81-79 win over Rice on Monday. The Thunderbirds led by 12 points at halftime before Rice rallied to tie the game in the final moments. Tevian Jones scored 30 points for Southern Utah, including a game-winning jumper with four seconds remaining.

Jones, a senior guard, leads Southern Utah with 17.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, while senior forward Maizen Fausett is adding 12.1 points and 6.7 rebounds. Senior guard Harrison Butler (11.0), sophomore guard Drake Allen (10.7) and sophomore center Jason Spurgin (10.1) are all in double figures as well. They are facing an Eastern Kentucky team that is coming off an overtime battle that could leave the Colonels fatigued on Tuesday.

Why Eastern Kentucky can cover

Eastern Kentucky lost to Liberty in the semifinals of the Atlantic Sun Tournament, but it covered the 12.5-point spread in a 79-73 final. The Colonels have responded with a pair of overtime victories in the CBI Tournament, beating No. 9 seed Cleveland State and No. 1 seed Indiana State. They were 1.5-point favorites in their win over the Vikings and were 7.5-point underdogs in their win over the Sycamores.

Devontae Blanton poured in a career-high 32 points and grabbed eight rebounds on Monday, while Isaiah Cozart posted a double-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Blanton leads Eastern Kentucky with 17.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The Colonels have covered the spread in five consecutive games, making them an undervalued team heading into this contest.

How to make EKU vs. Southern Utah picks

The model has simulated Southern Utah vs. Eastern Kentucky 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Eastern Kentucky vs. Southern Utah? And which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 83-54 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.