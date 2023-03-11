Who's Playing

Grand Canyon @ Southern Utah

Regular Season Records: Grand Canyon 23-11; Southern Utah 22-11

What to Know

The Grand Canyon Antelopes and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET March 11 at Orleans Arena in the fourth round of the Western Athletic Conference Tourney. Both teams are tiptoeing into their matchup after sneaking past their previous opponents.

Grand Canyon earned some more postseason success in their game on Friday. They had just enough and edged out the Sam Houston Bearkats 78-75. The Antelopes' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Kobe Knox led the charge as he shot 6-for-6 from downtown and finished with 21 points.

Speaking of close games: the Thunderbirds escaped with a win on Friday against the Utah Valley Wolverines by the margin of a single free throw, 89-88. Southern Utah got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was center Jason Spurgin out in front picking up 15 points in addition to seven rebounds.

With both teams having displayed their playoff mettle, spectators can expect a high-quality contest. Check back with CBS Sports for more details during and after the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Grand Canyon won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.