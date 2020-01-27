Southern Utah vs. Idaho odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 27 predictions from proven model

A Big Sky battle is on tap between the Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the Idaho Vandals at 9:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Cowan Spectrum at the Kibbie Dome. Idaho is 5-13 overall and 4-5 at home, while Southern Utah is 11-7 overall and 4-5 on the road. Idaho has lost four in a row and seven of its past eight games. Southern Utah has lost two of its past three. The Thunderbirds are favored by eight points in the latest Idaho vs. Southern Utah odds, while the over-under is set at 132.5. Before entering any Southern Utah vs. Idaho picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Vandals vs. Thunderbirds spread: Vandals +8

Vandals vs. Thunderbirds over-under: 132.5 points

Vandals vs. Thunderbirds money line: Idaho 296, Southern Utah -382

What you need to know about Idaho

The Vandals found themselves on the wrong side of a 74-53 blowout loss against Northern Colorado on Saturday. Idaho scored just 22 points in the first half, a new season low. Trevon Allen led the Vandals with 23 points. Bodie Hume added 11 points. Allen leads the team in scoring with 20 points per game. He has scored 20 points in six consecutive games and eight of his past nine.

What you need to know about Southern Utah

Southern Utah fell 81-78 in overtime to Eastern Washington on Saturday. The Eagles tied the game in regulation on a 3-pointer with 24 seconds left to force the extra session. The Thunderbirds scored first in overtime but then allowed a pair of layups and never led again. Southern Utah led by 11 points with just over 9:30, left but Eastern Washington roared back with a 7-0 run with 7:55 left to start pulling closer before ultimately pushing the game to overtime. Dwayne Morgan led Southern Utah with 22 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

