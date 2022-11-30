Who's Playing
Montana State @ Southern Utah
Current Records: Montana State 3-5; Southern Utah 4-3
What to Know
The Montana State Bobcats won both of their matches against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds last season (76-71 and 69-53) and are aiming for the same result Wednesday. Montana State will head out on the road to face off against Southern Utah at 9 p.m. ET at America First Event Center. The Thunderbirds will be strutting in after a win while the Bobcats will be stumbling in from a loss.
Montana State was just a bucket shy of a victory on Sunday and fell 72-71 to the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders.
Speaking of close games: this past Saturday Southern Utah sidestepped the Sacramento State Hornets for a 91-87 win.
Montana State is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Bobcats are now 3-5 while the Thunderbirds sit at 4-3. Southern Utah is 2-1 after wins this year, and Montana State is 2-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Thunderbirds are a 5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Thunderbirds, as the game opened with the Thunderbirds as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Montana State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Southern Utah.
- Mar 01, 2022 - Montana State 69 vs. Southern Utah 53
- Feb 19, 2022 - Montana State 76 vs. Southern Utah 71
- Mar 12, 2021 - Montana State 80 vs. Southern Utah 77
- Jan 02, 2021 - Southern Utah 0 vs. Montana State 0
- Mar 05, 2020 - Montana State 73 vs. Southern Utah 65
- Jan 04, 2020 - Southern Utah 59 vs. Montana State 53
- Mar 04, 2019 - Montana State 90 vs. Southern Utah 83
- Dec 29, 2018 - Montana State 92 vs. Southern Utah 62
- Jan 27, 2018 - Montana State 69 vs. Southern Utah 66
- Dec 28, 2017 - Montana State 104 vs. Southern Utah 99
- Mar 07, 2017 - Southern Utah 0 vs. Montana State 0
- Feb 11, 2017 - Montana State 83 vs. Southern Utah 78
- Feb 13, 2016 - Montana State 80 vs. Southern Utah 73
- Dec 31, 2015 - Southern Utah 93 vs. Montana State 82