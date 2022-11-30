Who's Playing

Montana State @ Southern Utah

Current Records: Montana State 3-5; Southern Utah 4-3

What to Know

The Montana State Bobcats won both of their matches against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds last season (76-71 and 69-53) and are aiming for the same result Wednesday. Montana State will head out on the road to face off against Southern Utah at 9 p.m. ET at America First Event Center. The Thunderbirds will be strutting in after a win while the Bobcats will be stumbling in from a loss.

Montana State was just a bucket shy of a victory on Sunday and fell 72-71 to the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders.

Speaking of close games: this past Saturday Southern Utah sidestepped the Sacramento State Hornets for a 91-87 win.

Montana State is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Bobcats are now 3-5 while the Thunderbirds sit at 4-3. Southern Utah is 2-1 after wins this year, and Montana State is 2-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah

Odds

The Thunderbirds are a 5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Thunderbirds, as the game opened with the Thunderbirds as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Montana State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Southern Utah.