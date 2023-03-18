Who's Playing

North Alabama @ Southern Utah

Regular Season Records: North Alabama 18-14; Southern Utah 22-12

What to Know

The North Alabama Lions will face off against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in a playoff matchup at Ocean Center at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

A win for North Alabama just wasn't in the stars two weeks ago as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 73-48 walloping at the Eastern Kentucky Colonels' hands. Guard Daniel Ortiz put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 84-66 to the Grand Canyon Antelopes. Guard Tevian Jones (17 points) was the top scorer for the Thunderbirds.

Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lions are stumbling into the game with the 49th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.4 on average. Southern Utah's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the fifth most points per game in college basketball at 82.5.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.