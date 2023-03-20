The No. 4 seed Southern Utah Thunderbirds will try to book their spot in the semifinals of the 2023 CBI Tournament when they face the No. 12 seed Rice Owls on Monday afternoon. Southern Utah advanced to the quarterfinals with a 72-50 win over No. 13 seed North Alabama on Saturday. Rice pulled off an upset with an 84-78 win over No. 5 seed Duquesne on Sunday as a 7-point underdog.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Thunderbirds are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Southern Utah vs. Rice odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 161.

Southern Utah vs. Rice spread: Southern Utah -6.5

Southern Utah vs. Rice over/under: 161 points

Southern Utah vs. Rice money line: Southern Utah -278, Rice 222

Why Southern Utah can cover

Southern Utah recovered from its loss to Grand Canyon in the WAC Tournament title game when it opened the CBI with a 72-50 win against North Alabama on Saturday. The game was tied at halftime, but the Thunderbirds dominated the second half by a score of 38-16. Jason Spurgin had 16 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks, while Cameron Healy added 15 points.

Senior guard Tevian Jones has been Southern Utah's best player this season, averaging 17.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Thunderbirds have an explosive lineup, with four other players joining Jones in double figures. They are 12-4 in their last 16 games as favorites, while Rice has only covered the spread once in its last seven games.

Why Rice can cover

Rice had a disappointing finish to the regular season, but it has won two of its three games in the postseason. The Owls beat UTSA in the Conference USA Tournament earlier this month before taking down No. 5 seed Duquesne on Sunday. They were 7-point underdogs in their win over the Dukes, so they are comfortable playing in this role.

Quincy Olivari scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Rice in its win over Duquesne, while Travis Evee scored 17 points and Max Fiedler added 16 points on 8 of 9 shooting. Olivari, a junior guard, leads Rice with 18.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. The Owls have covered the spread in five of their last seven games against WAC opponents.

