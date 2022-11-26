Who's Playing

Sacramento State @ Southern Utah

Current Records: Sacramento State 3-3; Southern Utah 3-3

What to Know

The Sacramento State Hornets haven't won a contest against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds since Feb. 13 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. They will face off against one another at 9:30 p.m. ET at George Q. Cannon Activities Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Hornets received a tough blow on Friday as they fell 74-61 to the Hawaii Warriors.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah ended up a good deal behind the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats when they played on Friday, losing 78-65.

Sacramento State is expected to lose this next one by 5. Now might not be the best time to take Sacramento State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 3-3. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Sacramento State is 358th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only nine on average. To make matters even worse for Sacramento State, the Thunderbirds come into the matchup boasting the 18th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 19.5. So the cards are definitely stacked in Southern Utah's favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: George Q. Cannon Activities Center -- Laie, Hawaii

George Q. Cannon Activities Center -- Laie, Hawaii Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Thunderbirds are a 5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Southern Utah have won seven out of their last 12 games against Sacramento State.