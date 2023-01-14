Who's Playing

Stephen F. Austin @ Southern Utah

Current Records: Stephen F. Austin 13-5; Southern Utah 12-6

What to Know

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks are on the road again Saturday and play against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at America First Event Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Utah Tech Trailblazers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Lumberjacks proved too difficult a challenge. Stephen F. Austin strolled past Utah Tech with points to spare, taking the matchup 85-72.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Southern Utah and the Sam Houston Bearkats on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Southern Utah wrapped it up with an 86-74 victory at home.

Stephen F. Austin is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

The Lumberjacks are now 13-5 while the Thunderbirds sit at 12-6. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Stephen F. Austin comes into the game boasting the 20th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.60%. Southern Utah has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 87.1 points per game on average, which is the best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Thunderbirds are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunderbirds as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.