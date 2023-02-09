Who's Playing
Tarleton State @ Southern Utah
Current Records: Tarleton State 13-11; Southern Utah 16-8
What to Know
The Southern Utah Thunderbirds will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Southern Utah and the Tarleton State Texans will face off in a WAC battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at America First Event Center. The Thunderbirds are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
Southern Utah came up short against the Utah Tech Trailblazers this past Saturday, falling 86-79.
Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Tarleton State has finally found some success away from home. They managed a 69-64 win over the UT Arlington Mavericks on Monday.
Tarleton State's victory lifted them to 13-11 while Southern Utah's loss dropped them down to 16-8. We'll see if Tarleton State can repeat their recent success or if Southern Utah bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Tarleton State won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Tarleton State 68 vs. Southern Utah 65