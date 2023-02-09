Who's Playing

Tarleton State @ Southern Utah

Current Records: Tarleton State 13-11; Southern Utah 16-8

What to Know

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Southern Utah and the Tarleton State Texans will face off in a WAC battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at America First Event Center. The Thunderbirds are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Southern Utah came up short against the Utah Tech Trailblazers this past Saturday, falling 86-79.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Tarleton State has finally found some success away from home. They managed a 69-64 win over the UT Arlington Mavericks on Monday.

Tarleton State's victory lifted them to 13-11 while Southern Utah's loss dropped them down to 16-8. We'll see if Tarleton State can repeat their recent success or if Southern Utah bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tarleton State won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.