Who's Playing

Tarleton State @ Southern Utah

Current Records: Tarleton State 13-11; Southern Utah 16-8

What to Know

A WAC battle is on tap between the Tarleton State Texans and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at America First Event Center. Tarleton State earned a 68-65 win in their most recent contest against Southern Utah in January.

After constant struggles on the road, the Texans have finally found some success away from home. They managed a 69-64 win over the UT Arlington Mavericks on Monday.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah came up short against the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Saturday, falling 86-79.

Tarleton State is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 4-8 ATS when expected to lose.

Tarleton State's victory lifted them to 13-11 while Southern Utah's defeat dropped them down to 16-8. We'll see if Tarleton State can repeat their recent success or if the Thunderbirds bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah

Odds

The Thunderbirds are a solid 7-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunderbirds as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tarleton State won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.