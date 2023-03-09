Who's Playing

Alabama A&M @ Southern

Regular Season Records: Alabama A&M 14-17; Southern 15-16

What to Know

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Southern Jaguars are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 9 at Bartow Arena in the first round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a win while Southern will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Alabama A&M is hoping for another victory. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Jaguars on Saturday, sneaking past 68-65.

Despite Alabama A&M winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Southern as a three-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Alabama A&M, who are 14-14 against the spread.

A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs are stumbling into the matchup with the eighth most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Alabama A&M, the Jaguars come into the game boasting the ninth most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.3. So the cards are definitely stacked in Southern's favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jaguars are a 3-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Southern have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Alabama A&M.