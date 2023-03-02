Who's Playing
Alabama State @ Southern
Current Records: Alabama State 8-21; Southern 13-15
What to Know
The Alabama State Hornets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Alabama State and the Southern Jaguars will face off in an SWAC battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at F.G. Clark Center. Southern should still be riding high after a win, while the Hornets will be looking to right the ship.
Alabama State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 55-50 to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.
Meanwhile, Southern narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Florida A&M Rattlers 60-58.
Alabama State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.
The Hornets beat the Jaguars 73-66 in the teams' previous meeting last month. The rematch might be a little tougher for Alabama State since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jaguars are a big 10-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Southern have won ten out of their last 17 games against Alabama State.
- Feb 06, 2023 - Alabama State 73 vs. Southern 66
- Mar 03, 2022 - Alabama State 77 vs. Southern 67
- Feb 07, 2022 - Southern 72 vs. Alabama State 58
- Feb 22, 2021 - Southern 75 vs. Alabama State 66
- Jan 25, 2021 - Alabama State 66 vs. Southern 64
- Mar 10, 2020 - Southern 67 vs. Alabama State 53
- Feb 22, 2020 - Southern 56 vs. Alabama State 44
- Jan 25, 2020 - Southern 80 vs. Alabama State 71
- Feb 25, 2019 - Alabama State 60 vs. Southern 57
- Jan 28, 2019 - Alabama State 69 vs. Southern 65
- Feb 17, 2018 - Southern 71 vs. Alabama State 67
- Jan 20, 2018 - Southern 63 vs. Alabama State 61
- Feb 20, 2017 - Southern 79 vs. Alabama State 73
- Jan 23, 2017 - Alabama State 79 vs. Southern 65
- Mar 10, 2016 - Southern 83 vs. Alabama State 63
- Feb 20, 2016 - Alabama State 77 vs. Southern 68
- Jan 23, 2016 - Southern 73 vs. Alabama State 69