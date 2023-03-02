Who's Playing

Alabama State @ Southern

Current Records: Alabama State 8-21; Southern 13-15

What to Know

The Alabama State Hornets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Alabama State and the Southern Jaguars will face off in an SWAC battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at F.G. Clark Center. Southern should still be riding high after a win, while the Hornets will be looking to right the ship.

Alabama State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 55-50 to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, Southern narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Florida A&M Rattlers 60-58.

Alabama State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.

The Hornets beat the Jaguars 73-66 in the teams' previous meeting last month. The rematch might be a little tougher for Alabama State since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jaguars are a big 10-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Southern have won ten out of their last 17 games against Alabama State.