Who's Playing

Alcorn State @ Southern

Current Records: Alcorn State 9-10; Southern 10-10

What to Know

The Southern Jaguars will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Southern and the Alcorn State Braves will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at F.G. Clark Center. The Jaguars and Alcorn State are even-steven over their past 14 head-to-heads (7-7).

Southern didn't have too much trouble with the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on the road on Monday as they won 84-70.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State beat the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 76-68 on Monday.

Their wins bumped Southern to 10-10 and the Braves to 9-10. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Series History

Southern and Alcorn State both have seven wins in their last 14 games.

  • Jan 29, 2022 - Alcorn State 68 vs. Southern 64
  • Feb 27, 2021 - Southern 89 vs. Alcorn State 75
  • Jan 30, 2021 - Southern 76 vs. Alcorn State 59
  • Feb 29, 2020 - Southern 71 vs. Alcorn State 57
  • Feb 01, 2020 - Southern 93 vs. Alcorn State 82
  • Mar 02, 2019 - Southern 61 vs. Alcorn State 46
  • Feb 02, 2019 - Alcorn State 76 vs. Southern 64
  • Feb 24, 2018 - Alcorn State 89 vs. Southern 85
  • Jan 27, 2018 - Southern 61 vs. Alcorn State 48
  • Mar 10, 2017 - Alcorn State 81 vs. Southern 59
  • Feb 25, 2017 - Alcorn State 68 vs. Southern 67
  • Jan 28, 2017 - Alcorn State 74 vs. Southern 64
  • Feb 27, 2016 - Alcorn State 70 vs. Southern 56
  • Jan 30, 2016 - Southern 75 vs. Alcorn State 64