Who's Playing
Alcorn State @ Southern
Current Records: Alcorn State 9-10; Southern 10-10
What to Know
The Southern Jaguars will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Southern and the Alcorn State Braves will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at F.G. Clark Center. The Jaguars and Alcorn State are even-steven over their past 14 head-to-heads (7-7).
Southern didn't have too much trouble with the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on the road on Monday as they won 84-70.
Meanwhile, Alcorn State beat the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 76-68 on Monday.
Their wins bumped Southern to 10-10 and the Braves to 9-10. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Series History
Southern and Alcorn State both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Jan 29, 2022 - Alcorn State 68 vs. Southern 64
- Feb 27, 2021 - Southern 89 vs. Alcorn State 75
- Jan 30, 2021 - Southern 76 vs. Alcorn State 59
- Feb 29, 2020 - Southern 71 vs. Alcorn State 57
- Feb 01, 2020 - Southern 93 vs. Alcorn State 82
- Mar 02, 2019 - Southern 61 vs. Alcorn State 46
- Feb 02, 2019 - Alcorn State 76 vs. Southern 64
- Feb 24, 2018 - Alcorn State 89 vs. Southern 85
- Jan 27, 2018 - Southern 61 vs. Alcorn State 48
- Mar 10, 2017 - Alcorn State 81 vs. Southern 59
- Feb 25, 2017 - Alcorn State 68 vs. Southern 67
- Jan 28, 2017 - Alcorn State 74 vs. Southern 64
- Feb 27, 2016 - Alcorn State 70 vs. Southern 56
- Jan 30, 2016 - Southern 75 vs. Alcorn State 64