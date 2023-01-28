Who's Playing

Alcorn State @ Southern

Current Records: Alcorn State 9-10; Southern 10-10

What to Know

The Southern Jaguars will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Southern and the Alcorn State Braves will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at F.G. Clark Center. The Jaguars and Alcorn State are even-steven over their past 14 head-to-heads (7-7).

Southern didn't have too much trouble with the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on the road on Monday as they won 84-70.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State beat the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 76-68 on Monday.

Their wins bumped Southern to 10-10 and the Braves to 9-10. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southern and Alcorn State both have seven wins in their last 14 games.