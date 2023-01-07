Who's Playing

Florida A&M @ Southern

Current Records: Florida A&M 2-10; Southern 6-9

What to Know

The Florida A&M Rattlers are 0-4 against the Southern Jaguars since December of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Florida A&M and Southern will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at F.G. Clark Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last February, where the Jaguars won 58-49, we could be in for a big score.

Florida A&M came up short against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Monday, falling 67-59.

Meanwhile, the Prairie View A&M Panthers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Southern proved too difficult a challenge. Southern came out on top in a nail-biter against the Panthers, sneaking past 66-62.

The Rattlers are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

Florida A&M is now 2-10 while the Jaguars sit at 6-9. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Florida A&M is 356th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.7 on average. To make matters even worse for Florida A&M, Southern ranks 11th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 18.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in Southern's favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jaguars are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Rattlers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Southern have won all of the games they've played against Florida A&M in the last nine years.