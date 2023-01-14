Who's Playing
Grambling @ Southern
Current Records: Grambling 10-6; Southern 8-9
What to Know
The Southern Jaguars haven't won a matchup against the Grambling Tigers since Jan. 9 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Southern's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Grambling at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at F.G. Clark Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Jaguars proved too difficult a challenge. Southern blew past Bethune-Cookman 102-75. Southern was heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Tigers beat the Florida A&M Rattlers 62-57 on Monday.
The wins brought Southern up to 8-9 and Grambling to 10-6. Southern is 4-3 after wins this season, Grambling 5-4.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Grambling have won ten out of their last 16 games against Southern.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Grambling 60 vs. Southern 58
- Feb 19, 2022 - Grambling 61 vs. Southern 57
- Jan 15, 2022 - Grambling 83 vs. Southern 77
- Mar 11, 2021 - Grambling 72 vs. Southern 67
- Feb 06, 2021 - Grambling 72 vs. Southern 69
- Jan 09, 2021 - Southern 61 vs. Grambling 55
- Feb 08, 2020 - Grambling 66 vs. Southern 62
- Jan 11, 2020 - Grambling 61 vs. Southern 56
- Feb 09, 2019 - Grambling 59 vs. Southern 40
- Jan 12, 2019 - Grambling 69 vs. Southern 63
- Feb 03, 2018 - Grambling 69 vs. Southern 68
- Jan 06, 2018 - Southern 80 vs. Grambling 69
- Feb 04, 2017 - Southern 67 vs. Grambling 66
- Jan 07, 2017 - Southern 87 vs. Grambling 79
- Feb 06, 2016 - Southern 79 vs. Grambling 66
- Jan 09, 2016 - Southern 66 vs. Grambling 61