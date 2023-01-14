Who's Playing

Grambling @ Southern

Current Records: Grambling 10-6; Southern 8-9

What to Know

The Southern Jaguars haven't won a matchup against the Grambling Tigers since Jan. 9 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Southern's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Grambling at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at F.G. Clark Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Jaguars proved too difficult a challenge. Southern blew past Bethune-Cookman 102-75. Southern was heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Tigers beat the Florida A&M Rattlers 62-57 on Monday.

The wins brought Southern up to 8-9 and Grambling to 10-6. Southern is 4-3 after wins this season, Grambling 5-4.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Series History

Grambling have won ten out of their last 16 games against Southern.