Who's Playing
Grambling @ Southern
Current Records: Grambling 10-6; Southern 8-9
What to Know
The Southern Jaguars haven't won a matchup against the Grambling Tigers since Jan. 9 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Jaguars will play host again and welcome Grambling to F.G. Clark Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Southern proved too difficult a challenge. Southern blew past Bethune-Cookman 102-75.
Meanwhile, Grambling didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Florida A&M Rattlers on Monday, but they still walked away with a 62-57 win.
The Jaguars are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The wins brought Southern up to 8-9 and the Tigers to 10-6. Southern is 4-3 after wins this year, Grambling 5-4.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Odds
The Jaguars are a 3.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Grambling have won ten out of their last 16 games against Southern.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Grambling 60 vs. Southern 58
- Feb 19, 2022 - Grambling 61 vs. Southern 57
- Jan 15, 2022 - Grambling 83 vs. Southern 77
- Mar 11, 2021 - Grambling 72 vs. Southern 67
- Feb 06, 2021 - Grambling 72 vs. Southern 69
- Jan 09, 2021 - Southern 61 vs. Grambling 55
- Feb 08, 2020 - Grambling 66 vs. Southern 62
- Jan 11, 2020 - Grambling 61 vs. Southern 56
- Feb 09, 2019 - Grambling 59 vs. Southern 40
- Jan 12, 2019 - Grambling 69 vs. Southern 63
- Feb 03, 2018 - Grambling 69 vs. Southern 68
- Jan 06, 2018 - Southern 80 vs. Grambling 69
- Feb 04, 2017 - Southern 67 vs. Grambling 66
- Jan 07, 2017 - Southern 87 vs. Grambling 79
- Feb 06, 2016 - Southern 79 vs. Grambling 66
- Jan 09, 2016 - Southern 66 vs. Grambling 61