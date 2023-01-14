Who's Playing

Grambling @ Southern

Current Records: Grambling 10-6; Southern 8-9

What to Know

The Southern Jaguars haven't won a matchup against the Grambling Tigers since Jan. 9 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Jaguars will play host again and welcome Grambling to F.G. Clark Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Southern proved too difficult a challenge. Southern blew past Bethune-Cookman 102-75.

Meanwhile, Grambling didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Florida A&M Rattlers on Monday, but they still walked away with a 62-57 win.

The Jaguars are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Southern up to 8-9 and the Tigers to 10-6. Southern is 4-3 after wins this year, Grambling 5-4.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Odds

The Jaguars are a 3.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Grambling have won ten out of their last 16 games against Southern.