Southern vs. Jackson State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 10 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Southern and Jackson State.
The Southern Jaguars and the Jackson State Tigers are set to square off in an SWAC matchup at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Williams Center. Jackson State is 9-14 overall and 5-3 at home, while the Jaguars are 9-14 overall and 2-13 on the road. Jackson State has won four consecutive games. Southern had a six-game winning streak halted on Saturday. The Tigers are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Jackson State vs. Southern odds, while the over-under is set at 130.5. Before entering any Southern vs. Jackson State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 14 of the 2019-20 season on a 33-15 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Jackson State vs. Southern. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Southern vs. Jackson State:
- Jackson State vs. Southern spread: Jackson State -3.5
- Jackson State vs. Southern over-under: 130.5 points
- Jackson State vs. Southern money line: Jackson State -174, Southern 147
What you need to know about Jackson State
Jackson State made easy work of the Alcorn State Braves this past Saturday in an 86-57 victory. Tristan Jarrett led the way for the Tigers with 24 points. Roland Griffin had 23 points and seven rebounds. Jayveous McKinnis had 11 rebounds and five blocked shots. Jackson State held Alcorn State to a season-low 19 points in the second half.
What you need to know about Southern
Southern fell 66-62 to the Grambling Tigers on Saturday. Ahsante Shivers had 16 points for the Jaguars. Damiree Burns added 14. Micah Bradford missed nine of 11 shots from the field.
Jackson State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap the last time the two teams met on Jan. 13, as it fell 56-50 to Southern.
How to make Southern vs. Jackson State picks
The model has simulated Jackson State vs. Southern 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Southern vs. Jackson State? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Southern vs. Jackson State spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
