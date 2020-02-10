Southern vs. Jackson State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 10 predictions from proven model

The Southern Jaguars and the Jackson State Tigers are set to square off in an SWAC matchup at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Williams Center. Jackson State is 9-14 overall and 5-3 at home, while the Jaguars are 9-14 overall and 2-13 on the road. Jackson State has won four consecutive games. Southern had a six-game winning streak halted on Saturday. The Tigers are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Jackson State vs. Southern odds, while the over-under is set at 130.5. Before entering any Southern vs. Jackson State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Jackson State vs. Southern spread: Jackson State -3.5

Jackson State vs. Southern over-under: 130.5 points

Jackson State vs. Southern money line: Jackson State -174, Southern 147

What you need to know about Jackson State

Jackson State made easy work of the Alcorn State Braves this past Saturday in an 86-57 victory. Tristan Jarrett led the way for the Tigers with 24 points. Roland Griffin had 23 points and seven rebounds. Jayveous McKinnis had 11 rebounds and five blocked shots. Jackson State held Alcorn State to a season-low 19 points in the second half.

What you need to know about Southern

Southern fell 66-62 to the Grambling Tigers on Saturday. Ahsante Shivers had 16 points for the Jaguars. Damiree Burns added 14. Micah Bradford missed nine of 11 shots from the field.

Jackson State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap the last time the two teams met on Jan. 13, as it fell 56-50 to Southern.

