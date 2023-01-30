The Jackson State Tigers and the Southern Jaguars are set to square off in an SWAC matchup at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at F.G. Clark Center. Southern is 11-10 overall and 6-0 at home, while Jackson State is 6-15 overall and 2-13 on the road. Southern has a strong 14-5 record against the spread this season, while Jackson State is 11-10 ATS.

Southern vs. Jackson State spread: Southern -8.5

Southern vs. Jackson State over/under: 147 points

Southern vs. Jackson State money line: Southern -420, Jackson State +320

What you need to know about Southern

The Alcorn State Braves typically are tough at home, but this past Saturday the Jaguars were up for the challenge. Southern took down Alcorn State 80-68. The Jaguars have won six of their last seven as they've built a one-game lead over Alcorn State and Grambling in the SWAC standings.

Most of Southern's scoring comes from its backcourt. Guards Brion Whitley (12.8 ppg), Bryson Etienne (10.8 ppg), Tyrone Lyons (10 ppg) and P.J. Byrd (9.0 ppg) are the top four leading scorers. Southern is a perfect 4-0 against the spread playing at home this season.

What you need to know about Jackson State

Meanwhile, Jackson State fell 78-66 on the road against Grambling on Saturday. That snapped a brief two-game winning streak for the Tigers. After facing a rugged non-conference schedule that included the likes of Alabama, Michigan, TCU and Indiana, the Tigers have settled in during SWAC play with a 5-3 conference record.

They are just two games behind Southern, so they'll have plenty of motivation to cut into that gap on Monday. Guards Ken Evans Jr. (11.3 ppg) and Coltie Young (10.4 ppg) provide a lot of the offense. Forward Trace Young is second in scoring (11.1 ppg) and leads the team with 6.0 rebounds per game.

