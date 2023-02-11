Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ Southern

Current Records: Prairie View A&M 9-15; Southern 12-12

What to Know

The Southern Jaguars will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Jaguars and the Prairie View A&M Panthers will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday at F.G. Clark Center. Prairie View A&M will be strutting in after a win while Southern will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Southern came up short against the Alabama State Hornets on Monday, falling 73-66.

Meanwhile, Prairie View A&M made easy work of the Florida A&M Rattlers on Monday and carried off a 75-45 victory.

Southern is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Panthers have struggled against the spread on the road.

The Jaguars are now 12-12 while Prairie View A&M sits at 9-15. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Southern comes into the matchup boasting the ninth most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.7. Less enviably, Prairie View A&M is 52nd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Panthers.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jaguars are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Prairie View A&M have won ten out of their last 13 games against Southern.