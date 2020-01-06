Southern vs. Prairie View A&M odds: 2020 college basketball picks, predictions for Jan. 6 from proven model

The Prairie View A&M Panthers will take on the Southern Jaguars at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at the William Nicks Center in a SWAC matchup. Prairie View A&M is 5-9 overall and 3-0 at home, while Southern is 3-11 overall and 0-11 on the road. The Panthers are favored by nine points in the latest Prairie View A&M vs. Southern odds, with the over-under for total points is set at 140. Before entering any Southern vs. Prairie View A&M picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Prairie View A&M vs. Southern 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Panthers greeted the new year with an 84-70 victory over Alcorn State in the SWAC opener, their second consecutive win. That's a nice start to conference play and a confidence booster after they lost four straight prior to their current two-game winning streak. They took on Texas, California, Arizona State and Seton Hall, among others, in non-conference play, so they'll hope those challenges have them ready to compete in the SWAC this year.

Meanwhile, Southern opened the new year with a 77-68 defeat to Texas Southern on Saturday to start out 0-1 in the SWAC. Both teams, however, have winning records against the spread this year with Prairie View A&M entering this matchup 7-4-1 ATS, while Southern is 9-3 against the number.

So who wins Prairie View A&M vs. Southern? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Southern vs. Prairie View A&M spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.