Southern vs. Prairie View A&M odds: 2020 college basketball picks, predictions for Jan. 6 from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Southern and Prairie View A&M.
The Prairie View A&M Panthers will take on the Southern Jaguars at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at the William Nicks Center in a SWAC matchup. Prairie View A&M is 5-9 overall and 3-0 at home, while Southern is 3-11 overall and 0-11 on the road. The Panthers are favored by nine points in the latest Prairie View A&M vs. Southern odds, with the over-under for total points is set at 140. Before entering any Southern vs. Prairie View A&M picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Prairie View A&M vs. Southern 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Panthers greeted the new year with an 84-70 victory over Alcorn State in the SWAC opener, their second consecutive win. That's a nice start to conference play and a confidence booster after they lost four straight prior to their current two-game winning streak. They took on Texas, California, Arizona State and Seton Hall, among others, in non-conference play, so they'll hope those challenges have them ready to compete in the SWAC this year.
Meanwhile, Southern opened the new year with a 77-68 defeat to Texas Southern on Saturday to start out 0-1 in the SWAC. Both teams, however, have winning records against the spread this year with Prairie View A&M entering this matchup 7-4-1 ATS, while Southern is 9-3 against the number.
So who wins Prairie View A&M vs. Southern? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Southern vs. Prairie View A&M spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bracketology: Butler a new No. 1 seed
There are some surprising teams on the top line in Jerry Palm's latest NCAA Tournament bracket...
-
Duke's Moore breaks bone in right hand
Duke's battle with injuries continues, as key freshman wing Moore will be 'out for awhile'
-
Coaches Poll: Louisville, OSU slip
Florida State and San Diego State also made big jumps in this week's Coaches Poll
-
AP Top 25: Baylor jumps up to No. 4
The top three remains unchanged, but Baylor and Auburn enter the top 5 of the rankings, replacing...
-
Top 25 And 1: MSU back in top 10
The Spartans have won seven straight games since starting the season 5-3
-
WVU vs. Oklahoma State odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State game...
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic