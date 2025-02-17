The Southern Jaguars (16-9, 11-1 SWAC) will try to take another big step towards a conference title when they host the Texas Southern Tigers (11-14, 8-4) on Monday night. Southern holds a three-game lead over five teams for first place in the standings with just six games remaining on its schedule. The Jaguars bounced back from their 82-81 loss to Alabama State with a 72-60 win over Prairie View on Saturday. Texas Southern snapped a three-game losing skid with a 67-60 win at Grambling State over the weekend.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Monday at F.G. Clark Activity Center. Southern is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Southern vs. Texas Southern odds, while the over/under is 141 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Texas Southern vs. Southern picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Southern vs. Texas Southern spread: Southern -7.5

Southern vs. Texas Southern over/under: 141 points

Southern vs. Texas Southern money line: Southern: -301, Texas Southern: +242

Why Southern can cover

Southern got off to a perfect 10-0 start to conference play before falling to Alabama State in an 82-81 final last Monday. The Jaguars immediately got back on track with a 72-60 win over Prairie View A&M on Saturday, as they raced out to a 40-24 halftime lead and cruised in the second half. Damariee Jones scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Brentay Noel had 10 points and seven boards.

The Jaguars have one of the most balanced lineups in college basketball, with eight players scoring between 6.5 and 10.0 points per game. Junior guard Michael Jones leads the team with 9.9 points, 3.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds, followed by sophomore guard Jordan Johnson (9.2 ppg). Southern has won and covered the spread in five of the last seven meetings between these teams.

Why Texas Southern can cover

While Southern might have a three-game lead for first place in the SWAC, it has only covered the spread once in its last six games. Texas Southern is still in contention for the regular-season title, as it could move two games behind the Jaguars with a win on Monday. The Tigers snapped a three-game losing skid with a 67-60 road win at Grambling State on Saturday, springing the upset as 1.5-point underdogs.

Kavion McClain had 13 points, six assists and three steals, while Jaylin Jackson-Posey had 13 points and three steals. McClain leads Texas Southern with 15.0 points, 4.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. Texas Southern has covered the spread in five of its last six Monday games, while Southern is just 1-6 ATS in its last seven Monday games.

