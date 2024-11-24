Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between St. Bona. and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 46-40 lead against Bryant.

St. Bona. entered the match having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Bryant step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: Bryant 3-2, St. Bona. 5-0

What to Know

The Bryant Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the St. Bona. Bonnies at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Reilly Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Bulldogs were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Thursday, Bryant was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 67-66 to Stonehill. The matchup marked the Bulldogs' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Meanwhile, St. Bona. entered their tilt with Mansfield on Wednesday with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. Everything went their way against the Mountaineers as they made off with a 76-54 win. That looming 76-54 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Bonnies yet this season.

St. Bona. was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

Bryant's loss dropped their record down to 3-2. As for St. Bona., their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Bryant hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 86.2 points per game. However, it's not like St. Bona. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

St. Bona. is a big 7.5-point favorite against Bryant, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

