Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, St. Bona. looks much better today on their home court. Sitting on a score of 32-26, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

St. Bona. came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: Bucknell 2-4, St. Bona. 2-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $40.00

What to Know

St. Bona. has been on the road for two straight, but on Wednesday they'll finally head home. They will take on the Bucknell Bison at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. St. Bona. might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Friday.

Last Friday, the Bonnies lost to the Tigers on the road by a decisive 77-60 margin.

Meanwhile, the Bison beat the Screaming Eagles 67-56 on Monday. The victory was just what Bucknell needed coming off of a 90-60 loss in their prior match.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-2.

Looking ahead, St. Bona. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. Bona. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bucknell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

St. Bona. is a big 14.5-point favorite against Bucknell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bonnies slightly, as the game opened with the Bonnies as a 17-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

Series History

Bucknell won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.

Nov 07, 2018 - Bucknell 88 vs. St. Bona. 85

Injury Report for St. Bona.

Kyrell Luc: Out (Lower Body)

Injury Report for Bucknell