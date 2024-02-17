Who's Playing

Davidson Wildcats @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: Davidson 14-10, St. Bona. 15-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Davidson has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the St. Bona. Bonnies will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reilly Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, the Wildcats didn't have too much trouble with the Explorers at home as they won 71-56.

Davidson's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Reed Bailey, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds. Bobby Durkin was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 34.7% better than the opposition, a fact St. Bona. proved on Wednesday. They strolled past the Rams with points to spare, taking the game 85-67.

St. Bona. can attribute much of their success to Yann Farell, who made all 7 shots he took from beyond the arc racking up 23 points and 1 assist. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Farell has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Noel Brown, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds.

The Wildcats' win ended a five-game drought at home and bumped them up to 14-10. As for the Bonnies, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 15-9.

Davidson was able to grind out a solid win over the Bonnies in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, winning 65-54. Does Davidson have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Bonnies turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Davidson has won 7 out of their last 10 games against St. Bona..