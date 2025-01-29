Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Dayton Flyers @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: Dayton 14-6, St. Bona. 15-6

How To Watch

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

Dayton is 8-2 against St. Bona. since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Reilly Center. The Bonnies are crawling into this match hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Flyers will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Last Friday, Dayton was able to grind out a solid win over Saint Joseph's, taking the game 77-72.

Nate Santos was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 9 for 14 en route to 24 points plus eight rebounds. Malachi Smith was another key player, scoring 12 points along with eight assists.

Meanwhile, St. Bona. couldn't handle VCU on Friday and fell 75-61.

St. Bona.'s loss came about despite a quality game from Chance Moore, who posted 21 points plus eight rebounds. Moore had some trouble finding his footing against Duquesne last Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround.

St. Bona. struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as VCU racked up 20.

Dayton's victory bumped their record up to 14-6. As for St. Bona., their defeat dropped their record down to 15-6.

Going forward, Dayton is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-5 against the spread).

Dayton beat St. Bona. 76-71 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Dayton since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Dayton is a slight 1.5-point favorite against St. Bona., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

Dayton has won 8 out of their last 10 games against St. Bona..