Who's Playing

Fordham Rams @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: Fordham 7-8, St. Bona. 10-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, St. Bona. is heading back home. The St. Bona. Bonnies and the Fordham Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reilly Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

After soaring to 89 points the game before, St. Bona. faltered in their matchup on Saturday. They took a 65-54 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Spiders. St. Bona. found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent.

St. Bona.'s defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Charles Pride, who scored 11 points along with eight rebounds, and Moses Flowers who scored 15 points.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, St. Bona. struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Rams came up short against the Explorers on Saturday and fell 81-76.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Kyle Rose, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds and four steals. He is on a roll when it comes to steals, as he's now grabbed three or more in the last five games he's played. Elijah Gray was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with seven rebounds.

The Bonnies' defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 10-4. As for the Rams, they now have a losing record at 7-8.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: St. Bona. just can't miss this season, having made 46.8% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Fordham, though, as they've only made 41.2% of their shots per game this season. Given St. Bona.'s sizeable advantage in that area, Fordham will need to find a way to close that gap.

St. Bona. lost to Fordham at home by a decisive 78-63 margin in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Will St. Bona. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

St. Bona. has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Fordham.