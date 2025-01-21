Who's Playing

George Mason Patriots @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: George Mason 14-5, St. Bona. 15-4

When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the George Mason Patriots and the St. Bona. Bonnies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Reilly Center. Both have allowed few points on average, (the Patriots: 62.7, the Bonnies: 62.9) so any points scored will be well earned.

St. Bona. is hoping to do what George Wash. couldn't on Saturday: put an end to George Mason's winning streak, which now stands at four games. George Mason sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 80-77 win over George Wash. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Patriots have posted since February 10, 2024.

George Mason's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jared Billups led the charge by posting eight points plus 16 rebounds and three steals. Billups' performance made up for a slower matchup against Dayton on Wednesday. The team also got some help courtesy of K.D. Johnson, who had 15 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored St. Bona. on Saturday, but the final result did not. The contest between them and Duquesne wasn't a total blowout, but with St. Bona. falling 75-57 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The match marked the Bonnies' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Despite the loss, St. Bona. had strong showings from Noel Brown, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds, and Melvin Council Jr., who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. Brown had some trouble finding his footing against Richmond on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround.

George Mason pushed their record up to 14-5 with the win, which was their tenth straight at home. As for St. Bona., they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-4 record this season.

George Mason was able to grind out a solid victory over St. Bona. in their previous meeting back in January of 2024, winning 69-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for George Mason since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

St. Bona. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against George Mason.