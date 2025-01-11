Who's Playing

La Salle Explorers @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: La Salle 8-7, St. Bona. 14-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.30

What to Know

After two games on the road, St. Bona. is heading back home. They and the La Salle Explorers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reilly Center. The Bonnies' defense has only allowed 61.8 points per game this season, so the Explorers' offense will have their work cut out for them.

St. Bona. is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Saint Louis just ended the team's eight-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 73-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Billikens. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Bonnies in their matchups with the Billikens: they've now lost four in a row.

St. Bona.'s loss came about despite a quality game from Chance Moore, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Noel Brown, who went 8 for 11 en route to 16 points plus seven rebounds.

Even though they lost, St. Bona. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Saint Louis only pulled down three.

Meanwhile, La Salle entered their match against Loyola Chi. on Wednesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. La Salle fell 79-68 to Loyola Chi. The Explorers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Corey McKeithan, who went 8 for 15 en route to 24 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Eric Acker, who went 6 for 9 en route to 14 points.

St. Bona.'s defeat ended a five-game streak of away wins and brought them to 14-2. As for La Salle, their loss ended a ten-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 8-7.

Going forward, St. Bona. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 13-2 ATS overall, they're only 0-6-1 against La Salle in their most recent matchups.

St. Bona. came out on top in a nail-biter against La Salle in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, sneaking past 75-73. Does St. Bona. have another victory up their sleeve, or will La Salle turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

St. Bona. is a big 12.5-point favorite against La Salle, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bonnies, as the game opened with the Bonnies as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

St. Bona. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against La Salle.