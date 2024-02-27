Who's Playing

Loyola Chi. Ramblers @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: Loyola Chi. 20-7, St. Bona. 17-10

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Loyola Chi. Ramblers and the St. Bona. Bonnies will face off in an Atlantic 10 clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 27th at Reilly Center. Loyola Chi. will be looking to extend their current seven-game winning streak.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Loyola Chi. proved on Saturday. They put the hurt on the Patriots with a sharp 80-59 victory.

Braden Norris was the offensive standout of the match as he scored ten points along with eight assists and four steals. He didn't help Loyola Chi.'s cause all that much against the Rams on Sunday but the same can't be said for this game. Miles Rubin was another key contributor, scoring eight points along with two blocks.

Massachusetts typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday St. Bona. proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 75-67 win over the Minutemen.

St. Bona. can attribute much of their success to Chad Venning, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Charles Pride, who scored 11 points.

The Ramblers are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 20-7 record this season. As for the Bonnies, their win bumped their record up to 17-10.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Loyola Chi. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for St. Bona., though, as they've been averaging only 33.2 rebounds per game. Given Loyola Chi.'s sizable advantage in that area, the Bonnies will need to find a way to close that gap.

Loyola Chi. beat the Bonnies 67-55 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Loyola Chi. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Loyola Chi. won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.