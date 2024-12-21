Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: Niagara 5-6, St. Bona. 11-1

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York TV: ESPN Plus

After two games on the road, St. Bona. is heading back home. They will welcome the Niagara Purple Eagles at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reilly Center. The Bonnies' defense has only allowed 60.2 points per game this season, so the Purple Eagles' offense will have their work cut out for them.

St. Bona. is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 127.5, but even that wound up being too high. They enjoyed a cozy 65-48 victory over Siena on Tuesday.

Melvin Council Jr. and Chance Moore were among the main playmakers for St. Bona. as the former had 14 points plus seven steals and five rebounds and the latter dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds. Council Jr. is on a roll when it comes to steals, as he's now grabbed three or more in the last four games he's played. Less helpful for St. Bona. was Jonah Hinton's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Even though they won, St. Bona. struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Niagara had just enough and edged St. Francis out 69-66 on Saturday.

St. Bona. pushed their record up to 11-1 with the win, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for Niagara, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a massive bump to their 5-6 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: St. Bona. has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Niagara, though, as they've been averaging only 31.2. Given St. Bona.'s sizable advantage in that area, Niagara will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for St. Bona. against Niagara in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, as the squad secured a 94-60 victory. In that matchup, St. Bona. amassed a halftime lead of 45-20, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Series History

St. Bona. has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Niagara.