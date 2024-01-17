Who's Playing

Rhode Island Rams @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: Rhode Island 9-7, St. Bona. 10-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Rhode Island Rams and the St. Bona. Bonnies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 17th at Reilly Center. St. Bona. is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Rhode Island in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Rhode Island came tearing into Saturday's matchup with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 6.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Minutemen by a score of 89-77. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 114 points.

Rhode Island can attribute much of their success to Jaden House, who scored 29 points along with six rebounds. Those 29 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of David Green, who scored 24 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored St. Bona. last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 80-74 to the Rams. St. Bona. has struggled against Fordham recently, as their contest on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

St. Bona.'s loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Charles Pride, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Chad Venning who scored 22 points along with seven rebounds.

The Rams' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-7. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.0 points per game. As for the Bonnies, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-5.

Rhode Island won a game that couldn't have been any closer when the teams last played back in January of 2023, slipping by St. Bona. 68-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Rhode Island since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

St. Bona. is a big 8.5-point favorite against Rhode Island, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bonnies as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Rhode Island has won 7 out of their last 10 games against St. Bona..