Who's Playing

Richmond Spiders @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: Richmond 7-10, St. Bona. 14-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

St. Bona. is 8-2 against Richmond since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Reilly Center. The Bonnies' defense has only allowed 63.1 points per game this season, so the Spiders' offense will have their work cut out for them.

St. Bona.'s usually-dominant defense will be looking to make up for Saturday's dud, when La Salle offense got past them with ease. St. Bona. lost 83-82 to La Salle on a last-minute jump shot From Deuce Jones. It was the first time this season that the Bonnies let down their fans at home.

St. Bona.'s defeat came about despite a quality game from Lajae Jones, who went 8 for 9 en route to 24 points plus eight rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Jones a new career-high in field goal percentage (88.9%). Another player making a difference was Noel Brown, who posted 17 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Richmond fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Rhode Island on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Rams by a score of 67-64. The Spiders got off to an early lead (up 14 with 3:43 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Richmond's loss came about despite a quality game from Dusan Neskovic, who posted 28 points.

St. Bona.'s defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-3. As for Richmond, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 7-10.

St. Bona. opened the new year with a less-than-successful 65-54 loss to Richmond. Will St. Bona. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

St. Bona. has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Richmond.