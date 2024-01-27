Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, St. Bona. looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 45-41 lead against Saint Joseph's.

If St. Bona. keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-7 in no time. On the other hand, Saint Joseph's will have to make due with a 13-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's Hawks @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 13-6, St. Bona. 11-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 26, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, January 26, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York TV: ESPN2

What to Know

St. Bona. is 9-1 against Saint Joseph's since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Reilly Center. St. Bona. is expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Last Tuesday, the Bonnies were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 54-50 to the Dukes. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points St. Bona. has scored all season.

Charles Pride put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 14 points along with three steals. Less helpful for St. Bona. was Moses Flowers' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, St. Bona. were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Saint Joseph's waltzed into their match Tuesday with two straight wins but they left with three. Not to be outdone by the Minutemen, the Hawks got past the Minutemen on a last-second layup courtesy of Lynn Greer III with but a second left in the second quarter. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 10:33 mark of the second half, when Saint Joseph's was facing a 66-53 deficit.

Saint Joseph's can attribute much of their success to Erik Reynolds II, who scored 31 points along with three steals. That's the first time this season that Reynolds II scored 30 or more points.

The Bonnies' defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 11-7. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 54.7 points per game. As for the Hawks, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 13-6.

St. Bona. was able to grind out a solid win over Saint Joseph's in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 89-76. Will St. Bona. repeat their success, or does Saint Joseph's have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

St. Bona. is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Saint Joseph's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bonnies as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

St. Bona. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Saint Joseph's.