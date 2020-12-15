The St. Bonaventure Bonnies and the Akron Zips square off on Tuesday afternoon. The teams will take the floor at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Due to a delayed start because of COVID-19, St. Bonaventure will make its season debut in this matchup. Akron has played only one game, throttling Cedarville by a 48-point margin.

Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bonnies as 6.5-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 143 in the latest St. Bonaventure vs. Akron odds.

St. Bonaventure vs. Akron spread: St. Bonaventure -6.5

St. Bonaventure vs. Akron over-under: 143 points

SB: The Bonnies are 6-5-1 against the spread in the last 12 non-conference games

AKR: The Zips are 6-5 against the spread in the last 11 non-conference games

What you need to know about St. Bonaventure

The Bonnies were picked fourth in the preseason Atlantic-10 poll by coaches and media, and expectations are substantial for the program. Junior guard Kyle Lofton returns after averaging 14.1 points and 6.0 assists per game last season, and he projects as one of the best players in the conference. Junior forward Osun Osunniyi was a preseason second team all-conference selection after averaging 10.8 points (on 61.5 percent shooting) and 8.4 rebounds per game last season.

St. Bonaventure was an above-average offensive rebounding team last season, pulling down almost 31 percent of its own misses, and the Bonnies also took care of the ball well, turning the ball over on only 17.4 percent of possessions. St. Bonaventure also had a 10.8 percent block rate defensively, which ranked in the top quartile nationally for the 2019-20 season.

What you need to know about Akron

Akron returns strength from a 24-win team last season, and there was nothing in the team's opening win over Cedarville to dissuade from high-end expectations. The Zips were potent from 3-point range last season, knocking down 36.2 percent of their attempts, and Akron was also well above-average at the free throw line at 76.9 percent.

In fact, Akron's free throw shooting ranked in the top 20 nationally last season, and that can be key to both winning and covering point spreads. Defensively, Akron was a top-30 team in shooting efficiency allowed in 2019-20, and that includes a 45.2 percent mark on 2-point shots, which is notably above-average, especially by MAC standards.

How to make St. Bonaventure vs. Akron picks

