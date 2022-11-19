Who's Playing

Bowling Green @ St. Bonaventure

Current Records: Bowling Green 2-1; St. Bonaventure 1-2

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons are on the road again on Saturday and play against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Reilly Center.

Bowling Green came up short against the Wright State Raiders on Tuesday, falling 80-71.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for St. Bonaventure as they fell 66-62 to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Tuesday. Despite the defeat, the Bonnies had strong showings from guard Kyrell Luc, who had 17 points and five assists along with six steals, and forward Yann Farell, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds. Farell's performance made up for a slower contest against the Canisius Golden Griffins on Saturday.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.