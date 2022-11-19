Who's Playing

Bowling Green @ St. Bonaventure

Current Records: Bowling Green 2-1; St. Bonaventure 1-2

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons are staying on the road Saturday to face off against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Reilly Center. Bowling Green might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

The Falcons came up short against the Wright State Raiders on Tuesday, falling 80-71.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for St. Bonaventure as they fell 66-62 to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Tuesday. Despite the loss, the Bonnies had strong showings from guard Kyrell Luc, who had 17 points and five assists along with six steals, and forward Yann Farell, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds. Farell hadn't helped his team much against the Canisius Golden Griffins on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.00

Odds

The Bonnies are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bonnies as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.