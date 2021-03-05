The top-seeded St. Bonaventure Bonnies square off with the No. 9 seed Duquesne Dukes in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament on Friday morning. The Bonnies claimed their first outright A-10 regular-season title despite losing a three-point decision to Dayton in their last game. St. Bonaventure posted a season sweep of the Dukes, who upended eighth-seeded Richmond 67-62 on Thursday in the second round.

Tip-off is set for 11 a.m. ET at the Stuart Siegel Center in Richmond, Va. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bonnies as 7.5-point favorites in the latest St. Bonaventure vs. Duquesne odds while the over-under for total points scored is set at 131.

St. Bonaventure vs. Duquesne spread: St. Bonaventure -7.5

St. Bonaventure vs. Duquesne over-under: 131 points

STB: The Bonnies have at least one win in each of the past three A-10 tourneys

DUQ: The Dukes have not won two games in the A-10 tournament since 2009

Why St. Bonaventure can cover



Kyle Lofton leads five players in double figures at 14.5 points per game despite shooting a career-low 22.8 percent from behind the arc. He missed all seven 3-point attempts against the Dukes but still was the difference-maker in both matchups. Lofton scored 23 of his game-high 28 points to lead the Bonnies to a 62-48 victory on Jan. 15 and had 14 of his 17 points after intermission in a 65-61 win on Jan. 23.

Defense has been a calling card this season for St. Bonaventure, which was especially stingy down the stretch by surrendering an average of 51.8 points over its final four games. The Bonnies ranked No. 7 nationally in scoring defense at 60.6 points per game and held the opposition under 70 points in 14 of their 17 contests. They also ranked 12th in the country in field goal percentage defense (39.2).

Why Duquesne can cover

Senior forward Michael Hughes registered his fifth double-double in nine games in Thursday's win, collecting 11 points, 10 rebounds, five steals, four assists and a pair of blocked shots. He also had a double-double (15 points, 12 boards) in the last meeting with the Bonnies and scored 14 points in the first matchup vs. them. Hughes has shot at least 50 percent from the floor in seven of the last 10 games.

Leading scorer Marcus Weathers, who averaged a team-high 16.1 points during the regular season, also submitted a double-double Thursday with 12 points and 10 boards. It was his fourth double-double in eight contests and followed up a 28-point, 14-rebound outing in a win over Rhode Island last weekend. Freshman forward Chad Baker had a team-high 16 points Thursday after scoring 21 against Rhode Island.

