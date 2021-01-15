Get ready for an Atlantic 10 battle as the St. Bonaventure Bonnies and the Duquesne Dukes will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at the Reilly Center. St. Bonaventure is 5-1 overall and 2-0 at home, while Duquesne is 3-4 overall and 1-2 on the road. St. Bonaventure has won eight of the last 10 head-to-head matchups between these two programs entering Friday.

However, Duquesne has still competed hard and exceeded expectations, going 6-3-1 against the spread during that span, including scoring a win as three-point underdogs when they last met in February. The Bonnies are favored by 8.5-points in the latest St. Bonaventure vs. Duquesne odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 134. Before entering any Duquesne vs. St. Bonaventure picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on St. Bonaventure vs. Duquesne. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for St. Bonaventure vs. Duquesne:

St. Bonaventure vs. Duquesne spread: St. Bonaventure -8.5

St. Bonaventure vs. Duquesne over-under: 134 points

St. Bonaventure vs. Duquesne money line: St. Bonaventure -420, Duquesne +320



Latest Odds: St. Bonaventure Bonnies -8.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about St. Bonaventure

The Bonnies strolled past the Fordham Rams with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 68-54. St. Bonaventure's guard Jaren Holmes looked sharp as he shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points. Holmes has gotten hot since playing just one minute in the A-10 opener against Rhode Island because of a back injury.

Holmes is shooting 31-for-50 from the floor in the three games since and is averaging 27.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game during that span. St. Bonaventure won all three of those games and is now 3-1 in conference play heading into Friday night's matchup with Duquesne. Kyle Lofton is also averaging 13.3 points and 5.8 assists per game at point guard and could be a huge factor with so much attention focused on Holmes.

What you need to know about Duquesne

Meanwhile, Duquesne came up short against the Dayton Flyers on Wednesday, falling 72-63. Guard Tavian Dunn-Martin had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes but putting up just eight points on 4-for-12 shooting. Miami (OH) transfer Marcus Weather is leading the Dukes in scoring (14.0) and is second in rebounding (6.4).

Sincere Carry had 18 points, 11 assists and five rebounds in the upset win over St. Bonaventure back in February. And while Carry is having a down year statistically so far, he still enters Friday night averaging 11.9 points and 5.4 assists per game for his career.

How to make St. Bonaventure vs. Duquesne picks

The model has simulated St. Bonaventure vs. Duquesne 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins St. Bonaventure vs. Duquesne? And which side of the spread is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.