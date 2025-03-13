The 2025 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament continues on Thursday with the first of four second-round games featuring the No. 8 seeded St. Bonaventure Bonnies against the No. 9 seeded Duquesne Dukes. The winner advances to play No. 1 seeded VCU on Friday. St. Bonaventure is 21-10, including 9-9 in the A-10 this season. Duquesne is 13-18 and 8-10 in the conference. St. Bonaventure and Duquesne split their two matchups this season with the home team winning each time. Duquesne won, 75-57, on Jan. 18 and St. Bonaventure won, 70-63, on Feb. 22.

Tipoff is set for 11:30 a.m. on Thursday from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.. St. Bonaventure is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Duquesne vs. St. Bonaventure odds, while the over/under is 130.5 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any St. Bonaventure vs. Duquesne picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters conference championship week on a 225-165 betting roll (+1873) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on St. Bonaventure vs. Duquesne. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the Duquesne vs. St. Bonaventure game:

St. Bonaventure vs. Duquesne spread: St. Bonaventure -2.5

St. Bonaventure vs. Duquesne over/under: 130.5 points

St. Bonaventure vs. Duquesne money line: St. Bonaventure -138, Duquesne +116

DUQ: The Dukes are 7-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last eight games

ST. BON: The Bonnies are 3-0 ATS at neutral sites this season

St. Bonaventure vs. Duquesne picks: See picks here

St. Bonaventure vs. Duquesne streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Duquesne can cover

The Dukes nearly closed A-10 play with an upset victory over St. Louis, the No. 5 seed in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, in a 90-88 road overtime loss on Saturday. Duquesne shot 50% from the field, highlighted by sophomore forward Jakub Necas going 6 of 7 from the field, including 2 of 3 on 3-pointers for 14 points. Senior guard Tre Dinkins led the Dukes with 16 points and was the top scorer this season with 13 ppg.

Duquesne is coming off back-to-back 20-win seasons and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament last year as the Dukes conclude Year One with Dru Joyce as head coach. The Dukes are 4-4 over their last eight games, which are better results than they've had the majority of the season, and hope their recent success leads to a deep Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament run, beginning on Thursday. See which team to pick here.

Why St. Bonaventure can cover

Whereas the Dukes have been adjusting to play for a new coach, the Bonnies are in Year 18 under head coach Mark Schmidt. St. Bonaventure has shown the ability to adapt to the changing landscape of college basketball, most notably adding former ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski as the program's general manager, and that additional notoriety has led to success on the floor as well. The Bonnies' 21 regular-season wins are their most since the 2017-18 college basketball season and they finished with at least a .500 conference record for the 10th time over the last 11 years.

St. Bonaventure went 4-1 over its final five games and is coming off a 64-61 win over Davidson on Saturday. Fifth-year senior center Noel Brown had 16 points on 6 of 7 from the field over 22 minutes in the victory. Senior guard Melvin Council Jr. leads the team at 14.5 ppg and has scored at least 14 points in four straight games as his play will be integral to the Bonnies' success on Thursday. The Bonnies have the No. 4 scoring defense (68.5 ppg) in conference games this year. See which team to pick here.

How to make St. Bonaventure vs. Duquesne picks

The model has simulated Duquesne vs. St. Bonaventure 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is going Over the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins St. Bonaventure vs. Duquesne, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Duquesne vs. St. Bonaventure spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 225-165 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.