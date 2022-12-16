Who's Playing

Florida Gulf Coast @ St. Bonaventure

Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 8-3; St. Bonaventure 6-4

What to Know

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies will take on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Reilly Center. St. Bonaventure is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Bonnies received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 72-57 to the Iona Gaels. Guard Kyrell Luc wasn't much of a difference maker for St. Bonaventure; Luc finished with ten points on 4-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over nine times in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Mercer Bears typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Florida Gulf Coast proved too difficult a challenge. Florida Gulf Coast managed a 67-62 win over Mercer.

St. Bonaventure is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Sunday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Florida Gulf Coast's victory lifted them to 8-3 while St. Bonaventure's defeat dropped them down to 6-4. We'll see if the Eagles can repeat their recent success or if the Bonnies bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bonnies are a 4-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bonnies as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.