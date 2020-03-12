St. Bonaventure vs. George Mason: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch St. Bonaventure vs. George Mason basketball game
Who's Playing
George Mason @ St. Bonaventure
Regular Season Records: George Mason 17-15; St. Bonaventure 19-12
Last Season Records: St. Bonaventure 18-16; George Mason 18-15
What to Know
The St. Bonaventure Bonnies are 7-1 against the George Mason Patriots since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. St. Bonaventure and GMU are set to clash at 2:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney. The Bonnies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory.
St. Bonaventure found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 72-49 punch to the gut against the Saint Louis Billikens on Saturday. One thing holding St. Bonaventure back was the mediocre play of guard Kyle Lofton, who did not have his best game; he played for 38 minutes but put up just nine points on 2-for-11 shooting.
Meanwhile, GMU earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They took their game against the Saint Joseph's Hawks 77-70. GMU forward AJ Wilson looked sharp as he had 24 points along with nine rebounds.
A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bonnies rank 27th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 3.4 on average. But GMU is even better: they come into the contest boasting the 14th most blocked shots per game per game in college basketball at 4.7. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bonnies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Patriots, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bonnies as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 135
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
St. Bonaventure have won seven out of their last eight games against George Mason.
- Feb 01, 2020 - St. Bonaventure 74 vs. George Mason 65
- Jan 08, 2020 - St. Bonaventure 61 vs. George Mason 49
- Mar 15, 2019 - St. Bonaventure 68 vs. George Mason 57
- Feb 17, 2019 - St. Bonaventure 79 vs. George Mason 56
- Jan 06, 2019 - George Mason 68 vs. St. Bonaventure 53
- Jan 31, 2018 - St. Bonaventure 85 vs. George Mason 69
- Jan 07, 2017 - St. Bonaventure 82 vs. George Mason 72
- Jan 06, 2016 - St. Bonaventure 77 vs. George Mason 58
