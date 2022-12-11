Who's Playing

Iona @ St. Bonaventure

Current Records: Iona 5-2; St. Bonaventure 6-3

What to Know

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies will square off against the Iona Gaels at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Barclays Center.

The Cleveland State Vikings typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday St. Bonaventure proved too difficult a challenge. The Bonnies enjoyed a cozy 61-42 victory over the Vikings. Four players on St. Bonaventure scored in the double digits: guard Daryl Banks III (15), guard Kyrell Luc (12), forward Chad Venning (12), and forward Barry Evans (10).

Meanwhile, Iona made easy work of the Saint Louis Billikens on Tuesday and carried off an 84-62 win. Iona's Daniss Jenkins looked sharp as he had 21 points and five assists.

Their wins bumped St. Bonaventure to 6-3 and the Gaels to 5-2. Barry Evans will be someone to keep an eye on after he had ten points along with nine rebounds on Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Iona's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.