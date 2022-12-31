Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ St. Bonaventure

Current Records: Massachusetts 9-3; St. Bonaventure 6-7

What to Know

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies are 9-0 against the Massachusetts Minutemen since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Bonnies and UMass will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET at Reilly Center. UMass will be strutting in after a victory while St. Bonaventure will be stumbling in from a loss.

St. Bonaventure came up short against the Northern Iowa Panthers last week, falling 62-52. Guard Daryl Banks III wasn't much of a difference maker for St. Bonaventure; Banks III played for 40 minutes with.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for the Minutemen in a 68-57 win over the Dartmouth Big Green last Tuesday. UMass can attribute much of their success to guard T.J. Weeks Jr., who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points, five dimes and five boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bonnies are expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take St. Bonaventure against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

St. Bonaventure is now 6-7 while UMass sits at 9-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: St. Bonaventure is 45th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 67.1 on average. The Minutemen have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42% percent of their shots, which is the 53rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Bonnies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Minutemen, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bonnies as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

St. Bonaventure have won all of the games they've played against Massachusetts in the last eight years.