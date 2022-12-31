Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ St. Bonaventure

Current Records: Massachusetts 9-3; St. Bonaventure 6-7

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen are 0-9 against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Minutemen and St. Bonaventure will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET at Reilly Center. UMass will be strutting in after a win while St. Bonaventure will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The stars were brightly shining for UMass in a 68-57 victory over the Dartmouth Big Green last week. Guard T.J. Weeks Jr. was the offensive standout of the contest for UMass, shooting 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with 19 points, five dimes and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bonnies came up short against the Northern Iowa Panthers last Wednesday, falling 62-52. Guard Daryl Banks III wasn't much of a difference maker for St. Bonaventure; Banks III played for 40 minutes with.

The Minutemen are now 9-3 while St. Bonaventure sits at 6-7. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UMass has only been able to knock down 42% percent of their shots, which is the 53rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. St. Bonaventure has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 45th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 67.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Bonaventure have won all of the games they've played against Massachusetts in the last eight years.