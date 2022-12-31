Who's Playing
Massachusetts @ St. Bonaventure
Current Records: Massachusetts 9-3; St. Bonaventure 6-7
What to Know
The Massachusetts Minutemen are 0-9 against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Minutemen and St. Bonaventure will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET at Reilly Center. UMass will be strutting in after a win while St. Bonaventure will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The stars were brightly shining for UMass in a 68-57 victory over the Dartmouth Big Green last week. Guard T.J. Weeks Jr. was the offensive standout of the contest for UMass, shooting 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with 19 points, five dimes and five rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Bonnies came up short against the Northern Iowa Panthers last Wednesday, falling 62-52. Guard Daryl Banks III wasn't much of a difference maker for St. Bonaventure; Banks III played for 40 minutes with.
The Minutemen are now 9-3 while St. Bonaventure sits at 6-7. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UMass has only been able to knock down 42% percent of their shots, which is the 53rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. St. Bonaventure has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 45th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 67.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
St. Bonaventure have won all of the games they've played against Massachusetts in the last eight years.
- Feb 16, 2022 - St. Bonaventure 83 vs. Massachusetts 71
- Jan 15, 2020 - St. Bonaventure 74 vs. Massachusetts 61
- Jan 23, 2019 - St. Bonaventure 65 vs. Massachusetts 51
- Dec 30, 2017 - St. Bonaventure 98 vs. Massachusetts 78
- Mar 09, 2017 - St. Bonaventure 73 vs. Massachusetts 60
- Mar 04, 2017 - St. Bonaventure 60 vs. Massachusetts 56
- Dec 30, 2016 - St. Bonaventure 89 vs. Massachusetts 77
- Feb 27, 2016 - St. Bonaventure 85 vs. Massachusetts 83
- Jan 09, 2016 - St. Bonaventure 88 vs. Massachusetts 77