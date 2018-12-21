St. Bonaventure vs. Northeastern odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 11-2 roll

The Northeastern Huskies and St. Bonaventure Bonnies will meet up in an early 11 a.m. ET tip on Friday. Both programs enjoyed 20-win seasons last year, with St. Bonaventure even earning an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament and upsetting UCLA in its opener. However, both schools have had problems navigating their non-conference schedules, with Northeastern at 5-6 and St. Bonaventure at 4-7. The Huskies are six-point favorites at home, with the total set at 139.5 in the latest Northeastern vs. St. Bonaventure odds. Before you lock in any St. Bonaventure vs. Northeastern picks, check out the predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model knows that one big key for the Bonnies on the road will be senior forward Courtney Stockard. The former junior college standout emerged as a star for St. Bonaventure during its tournament run, but was forced to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery and missed a month of action this season. However, he's been excellent since his return, helping the Bonnies win three of five since he returned to the lineup on Nov. 28. Stockard has averaged over 19 points in five games back despite coming off the bench immediately after the injury.

However, Northeastern head coach Bill Coen has turned Matthews Arena into a fierce environment, making the cover anything but guaranteed.

This will only be the fourth home game of the season for the Huskies, but they went 12-2 on their home floor last season. Additionally, the Huskies shoot over 48 percent from the field and nearly 39 percent as a team from beyond the arc. Jordan Roland and Donnell Gresham Jr. are both shooting 44 percent from deep and are clearly adjusting well to expanded roles after being key pieces last season.



