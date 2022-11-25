Who's Playing

Notre Dame @ St. Bonaventure

Current Records: Notre Dame 5-0; St. Bonaventure 3-2

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take on the St. Bonaventure Bonnies at 4 p.m. ET Friday at UBS Arena.

Notre Dame can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took down the Bowling Green Falcons 82-66 on Tuesday. The Fighting Irish got double-digit scores from four players: guard JJ Starling (23), forward Nate Laszewski (22), forward Ven-Allen Lubin (12), and guard Dane Goodwin (11).

As for St. Bonaventure, they have more to be thankful for after their game against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles on Tuesday. St. Bonaventure strolled past Southern Indiana with points to spare, taking the matchup 80-66. St. Bonaventure's guard Kyrell Luc was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 19 points and six assists along with five rebounds. Luc hadn't helped his team much against Bowling Green on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Fighting Irish are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-4-1 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped Notre Dame to 5-0 and the Bonnies to 3-2. On Tuesday Notre Dame relied heavily on JJ Starling, who had 23 points in addition to six boards. It will be up to St. Bonaventure's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4 p.m. ET

Friday at 4 p.m. ET Where: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.25

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bonnies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Irish as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.