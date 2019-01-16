St. Bonaventure vs. Rhode Island odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 22-8 roll

The non-conference schedule didn't treat the Rhode Island Rams (8-7, 1-2) or St. Bonaventure Bonnies (6-10, 2-1) particularly well, but these Atlantic 10 squads have high hopes for conference play. They're set to tip off Wednesday's college basketball schedule at 6 p.m. ET at the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island. You can catch the action on CBS Sports Network. The Rams are five-point favorites in the latest Rhode Island vs. St. Bonaventure odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 131. Before making any Rhode Island vs. St. Bonaventure picks of your own, be sure to check out the top college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. And it enters Week 11 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 22-8 run on all its top-rated plays. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Rhode Island vs. St. Bonaventure (stream live on fuboTV). We can tell you it is leaning to the over, and it also has a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model has taken the Bonnies' slow start to the season into account. They opened the year just 1-5, with four of those losses coming by at least eight points. They bounced back for three straight wins, but then dropped five more in a row, a stretch in which they topped 65 points just once.

The offense has heated up since that point, but remains a concern heading into this matchup. They're averaging just 67.1 points on the season. In fact, just one player, Courtney Stockard, averages more than 14 points, which means the Bonnies are limited in their offensive options.

But those struggles for the Bonnies don't guarantee that the Rams will be able to cover the Rhode Island vs. St. Bonaventure spread.

The Rams have been extremely inconsistent this season, with no winning streak longer than two games. They were crushed 84-67 at home in their last Atlantic 10 outing against George Mason and have struggled to a 1-2 start in conference play.

And the trends seem to work against Rhode Island in this situation. The Rams are just 5-10 overall against the spread this season, including a 3-7 mark when favored and 2-4 at home.

Who wins St. Bonaventure vs. Rhode Island? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the St. Bonaventure vs. Rhode Island spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $5,200 on its college basketball picks the past two years, and find out.