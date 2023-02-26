Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's @ St. Bonaventure

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 13-15; St. Bonaventure 13-16

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks haven't won a contest against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies since Jan. 6 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Saint Joseph's and St. Bonaventure will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at noon ET at Reilly Center. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 106 points combined.

A win for the Hawks just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 88-63 defeat to the VCU Rams. Saint Joseph's' loss came about despite a quality game from guard Erik Reynolds II, who had 21 points.

Meanwhile, the Bonnies received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 74-61 to the Davidson Wildcats. The top scorer for St. Bonaventure was guard Moses Flowers (16 points).

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

St. Bonaventure have won 12 out of their last 13 games against Saint Joseph's.