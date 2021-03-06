The top-seeded St. Bonaventure Bonnies and the No. 4-seed Saint Louis Billikens are set to square off in a 2021 Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinal matchup at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stuart Siegel Center. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Saint Louis is 14-5 overall, while the Bonnies are 14-4. St. Bonaventure has won seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups but the programs have split those 10 meetings against the spread.

On the season, Saint Louis is 12-7 against the number while St. Bonaventure is 11-5-2. The Billikens are favored by two points in the latest St. Bonaventure vs. Saint Louis odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 131. Before entering any Saint Louis vs. St. Bonaventure picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned over $500 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Saint Louis vs. St. Bonaventure. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for St. Bonaventure vs. Saint Louis:

Saint Louis vs. St. Bonaventure spread: St. Bonaventure +2

Saint Louis vs. St. Bonaventure over-under: 131 points

Saint Louis vs. St. Bonaventure money line: Saint Louis -140, St. Bonaventure +120



What you need to know about St. Bonaventure

St. Bonaventure strolled past the Duquesne Dukes with points to spare on Friday, taking the matchup 75-59. It was another big night for St. Bonaventure's forward Osun Osunniyi, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds in addition to six assists.

Osunniyi is averaging 10.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per game this season and he's had a double-double in each of his last two games. Dominick Welch also had 18 points and nine rebounds in the win over Duquesne, and he's averaging 11.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest this season. The Bonnies have five players averaging in double-figures scoring this season and that scoring depth should be helpful on Saturday.

What you need to know about Saint Louis

Meanwhile, Saint Louis earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Friday. The Billikens enjoyed an easy 86-72 victory over the Massachusetts Minutemen. Saint Louis can attribute much of its success to guard Javonte Perkins, who had 25 points along with six boards.

The Billikens had enough points to win and then some against the Bonnies when the teams last met earlier in the regular season, taking their contest 70-59. The Billikens went 11 for 27 from the 3-point line in that previous win as Perkins poured in 21 points.

How to make Saint Louis vs. St. Bonaventure picks

The model has simulated Saint Louis vs. St. Bonaventure 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Latest Odds: St. Bonaventure Bonnies +2 Bet Now

So who wins Saint Louis vs. St. Bonaventure? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the St. Bonaventure vs. Saint Louis spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.